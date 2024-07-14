PHOTO OF THE WEEK

HAPPY 51ST BIRTHDAY: The Commonwealth of The Bahamas marked 51 years as an independent nation on Wednesday of last week. At the state reception at Government House, Governor General Dame Cynthia Pratt cut the anniversary cake and was joined by Prime Minister Philip Davis, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper and Mrs. Cooper, Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard, and Chief Justice Sir Ian Winder and Lady Winder. Our photo of the week. Photo by Patrick Hanna Bahamas Information Services.