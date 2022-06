KLAY DRAPES HIMSELF: Klay Thompson, the basket ball player, was the flavour of the day for The Bahamas when upon winning the American National Basketball Championships against Boston, with his team the Golden States Warriors. He draped himself in a Bahamian flag and hammed it up with his dad who as a member of the LA Lakers was an NBA championships himself, he and his dad together in the photo. Congratulations. Our photo of the week Thursday 9 June 2022