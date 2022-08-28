PHOTO OF THE WEEK

PRIME MINISTER CONGRATULATES THE NEW DOCTORS: 24 August 2022 was graduation day for the students at the University of the West Indies School of Clinical Medicine and Research. Congratulations to the new doctors. Our photo of the week.

