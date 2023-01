THE PRIME MINISTER RUSHES WITH STING: Junkanoo was back in its full glory on 26 December 2022 Boxing Day. The winners of the competition were the group One Family. But the overall winners were the Bahamian people and their Prime Minister who are free again to exercise this old tradition after a two year absence from Bay Street. The photo shows the Culture Minister Mario Bowleg with the Prime Minister Philip Davis with the scrap group Sting.