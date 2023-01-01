IT’S NOW A NEW YEAR FOR THE PLP

21 September 2021 brought a new day for the Progressive Liberal Party and the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. With that new day came a relaxation of the strangling rules of the Covid pandemic, imposed by a heartless and clueless Prime Minister Hubert Minnis. The country breathed a collective sigh of relief. The economy began to open up and U S dollars were flowing as the tourists packed our shores from America.

That was almost one year and a half ago and now the honeymoon is over, the public is getting restless and the troops are in a sour mood. Some argue that those who were elected simply forgot the lessons and feel of being in Opposition and perhaps they need that lesson again. Others argue that the PLP has been unable or refuses to actually take control of the government. That it is being prevented from carrying out and executing the simplest of tasks by the poison pills left everywhere in place by the late Hubert Minnis.

We do not credit Hubert Minnis with being that smart and it is clear after the term of Prime Minister Hubert Minnis that you don’t have to be smart to be Prime Minister. You just have to win and you’re it. But it is nicer and more acceptable to be smart, nicer, and competent at the same time. That’s what we got in Philip Davis.

But the intelligence people are recording a whole set of unforced errors by the PLP which should come to the attention of the authorities if they do not know it. That is what is giving the lift to Michael Pintard and his colleagues; that they can actually get the commanding heights of the government again.

Hubert Ingraham, the former FNM Prime Minister, told them not to worry about the loss. He told them all they had to do was wait and eventually the PLP will make mistakes and the government will be the FNM’s again.

What worries us is not that he is right but the longer-term problem that it presents for the PLP if that happens yet again consigned to one term in government. It will mean that the PLP is no longer the default position of the Bahamian people, and that the country will have then become more FNM than PLP. That will make us a different kind of country. It will be a meaner country and a less equitable one.

We hope the PLP takes this warning as it faces the new day in the New Year.

