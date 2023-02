242 DAY: In the countdown to the 50th anniversary of The Bahamas’ independence, the Organizing Committee asked Bahamians on Friday 24 February 2023 to dress in the colours of the flag. The staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs took up the challenge and posed on that Friday in this photograph, led by the Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry Jamahl Strachan MP for Nassau Village. 242 or nuttin. Our photo of the week.