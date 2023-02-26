THE PLP NATIONAL GENERAL COUNCIL SETTLES IN

Fred Mitchell, the Chairman of the PLP, told the country on Friday 24 February 2023 that he had detected a shift in the mood of the National General Council of the PLP in its last meeting on Wednesday 22 February 2023. He said that there seemed to be a reality check about the business of governing a country. That things take time and that problems are complex. There was also a recognition that the FNM under Michael Pintard smells blood in the water.

The problem has been that money has been slow to get on the ground, and as the result, the partisans have been carping and complaining that nothing has happened for them. This is not true on the facts but in politics, there is always the perception being reality; so facts do not matter if the perceptions are different.

It is important, however, to repeat the facts. First thing is that it is better to be in government than to be in Opposition. If you don’t believe that just ask Michael Pintard if he would like to be where he is today hustling plane rides to Andros in his red shoes or being the Prime Minister. You don’t have to think long for the answer.

Second thing is, plenty PLPs who are complaining are not complaining because they do not have a contract or job but because the contacts are not enough. They had nothing two years ago. So, in that reality, the partisans are better off than they were two years ago.

Thirdly, two years ago, indeed one year and fifteen months ago, we were all locked up under a dictatorial Prime Minister, who told us he was saving our lives but the reality is he had us in prison. He suspended our civil rights and the economy was choking to death.

Fourthly, the tourists are back in town and money is flowing like water in the city.

What is causing some discomfort though is this immigration hysteria whipped up by a wicked and dishonest liar, who will do anything to get power. However, as Keith Bell pointed out, we are tackling that problem too.

Let’s hope that the trend at last week’s National General Council meeting turns the tide of negativity and we start fighting as PLPs like we mean to retain the government in 2026 so that Michael Pintard and his red shoes can go to Andros all he wants. Ain’t nothing happening for him baby!

