THE CAT ISLAND AIRPORT: when Brave Davis, now Prime Minister, dared to challenge the sitting Prime Minister in office for the leadership of the party, all his projects in Cat Island came to a stop. The PLP lost office. Last week, he was able to get started again, a brand new airport for Cat Island. They broke ground and he had all his friends and allies there. Praise God. Our photo of the week Thursday 23 March 2023.