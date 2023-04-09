PHOTOS OF THE CARIFTA GAMES OPENING

7 April 2023

Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau

MC Das Quay with Prime Minister Philip Davis and Mrs. Davis with Pauline Davis, the Olympic medalist.

Olympic medalist and MC for the opening ceremony Pauline Davis with the founder of the Carifta Games Sir Austin Sealy

Oaktree’s CEO Dr.  Don D. Deveaux the 300k sponsor of the Carifta Games 50th version in Nassau.  Thank you.

The cultural show

Keith Bell and Michael Halkitis Ministers with former Prime Minister  Perry Christie and Minister of Works Alfred Sears in the background.  Mrs. Halkitis is the lady.

Deputy Leader of the FNM Shannondon Cartwright MP

Bahamian fans

Grenada’s fans

Trinidad and Tobago’s fans

