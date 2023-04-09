TRAITOR’S DAY 6 APRIL 2011 THE DAY BTC WAS SOLD

So there is a note going around on line with which we agree. This was the date the FNM, headed by Hubert Ingraham passed the act in the House of Assembly to sell BTC, the then monopoly phone company. The PLP opposed the sale in a recorded vote. The PLP proved to be right. The sale of BTC was a disaster for our country. Today we have worse telephone service than ever and less employees from a once giant national corporation. It was theft in plain sight, for which Mr. Ingraham and his colleagues ought to spend at least one day in hell.