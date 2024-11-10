Pintard A No Show

Leader of the opposition, Mr. Michael Pintard, “a no show” at Diplomatic week held in Freeport, Grand Bahama, 3rd – 7th November, 2024. Envoys from around the world heard the message that notwithstanding hurricane Dorian in 2019, Grand Bahama was open for business and investment opportunities.Former Speaker of the House of Representatives in the United States, Tip O’Neill, often used the phrase “all politics is local”. Mr. Pintard is leader of the Official Loyal opposition and the present Representative for Marco City in Grand Bahama was noticeably absent. What was he thinking?The second point, as a Member of Parliament in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas and Leader of the FNM: the unwritten convention has always been and the accepted principal “that politics ends at the high watermark”; or, “politics ends at the border” and, we hold hands for good of country. When The Bahamas succeeds we all benefit. From time to time we must hold each other’s hands and rest our political swords down for the good of ourour ciuntry, The Bahamas..The actions, this past week, of not showing up to one function at Diplomatic week has caused your stature as a leader to be diminished and speaks to immaturity in duty to country, Mr.Pintard.Felix A Sands