PINTARD HAS ALL THE INFORMATION IN HIS HANDS ON THE PLP?

Increasingly and in our view with some alarm, Michael Pintard looks like a man with a fresh wind. He has a pep in his step: The man in the red shoes believes he is the man who would be king. He has come out of a convention a short two months ago and defeated the agents of the devil, the vanquished Hubert Minnis.

There are active plans between Mr. Pintard on the one hand and the PLP on the other to see the back of Dr. Minnis. Mr. Pintard does not plan to renominate Dr. Minnis and the question being asked around town is whether or not Kilarney will survive the boundary changes when the new Constituencies Commission meets.

Mr. Pintard also believes that the wind is at his back. He has a list in his possession which we report on in another piece below which suggests that the fix is in for certain seats that seem to be PLP. He thinks that they are all now in play.

He appears to be in possession of secret government documents about plans for the Corporations, the airports, the borrowing, and the financial situation in the country. These have all according to reports been provided to him by insiders including some say MPs for the PLP’s side.

This is serious stuff folks. The PLP needs a second term. One thing we ought to do is batten down the hatches. When people start leaking stuff to the other side, it suggests that they have found no mechanism to deal internally with matters which concern them

We can go no further but Mr. Pintard must be stopped because we cannot afford another FNM Government for this country.

Number of hits for the week ending Saturday 3 August 2024 up to midnight: 1,825,982;

Number of hits for the month of August up to Saturday 3rd August 2024 up to midnight: 772,901;

Number of hits for the year 2024 up to Saturday 3rd August 2024 up to midnight: 5,721,330;