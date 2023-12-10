PINTARD SAYS THE GLOVES ARE OFF

Very often the best way to deal with the silliness of political criticism in The Bahamas is to ignore it. There is so much nonsense being spun in the political atmosphere that if you pay attention to half of it, you can drive yourself crazy.

Michael Pintard, the Leader of the Opposition, has been in that position for some time. The atmosphere is filled with all kinds of stories about his early demise. Every PLP political site, and his enemies in the FNM are busy with stories about his early political death. Largely, he has remained silent on the matter.

Things came to a boil last week though when Desmond Bannister, the FNM’s last Deputy Prime Minister, and a perceived stalking horse of former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis, went public with an open letter calling for a convention to be called to test Mr. Pintard’s incumbency. Mr. Bannister could well have picked up the phone to ask for a convention to be called.

The letter came in the backdrop to a meeting at the FNM headquarters, which the Vice Chair of the party Richard Johnson said led to a violent attack on him which he said was orchestrated by the leadership of the party. Mr. Bannister seemed to adopt that position.

The party Chairman Dr. Duane Sands struck back saying that Mr. Bannister had been missing in action so he had no right to talk. Mr. Pintard said that Mr. Bannister was spreading confusion.

The PLP should not laugh too loud since the FNM has disintegrated into confusion before and came back and defeated the PLP. But this sure is funny. Anyway, Mr. Pintard’s friends say that Dr. Minnis, or Mr. Bannister are no threat; that the only reason they are carrying on in this way is that they have lost the battle in the FNM council and so they need to create a public fuss.

Mr. Pintard must schedule a convention between February and October of next year. He plans to do so, and he plans to deny a renomination to the former Prime Minister.

