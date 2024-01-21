PINTARD TRYING TO HAVE HIS CAKE AND EAT IT TOO

The Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard has become a master at approbating and reprobating at the same time. Someone should write a song and call him Mr. Have Your Cake And Eat It Too. First, he trashed the Prime Minister’s statement on crime, saying that it was the same old tried and warmed-up policies. Then they complained that the toughness of the policies meant intrusions on civil liberties. Then on the Grand Bahama Port Authority, he said that there needs to be better governance for the city of Freeport, agreeing that the city is not going in the right direction, but then he wants the Government not to move to do something about it. Mr. Pintard: you can’t have your cake and eat it too. Choose you this day whom you will be: fish or fowl. The late Sir Lynden Pindling said this and it’s good advice Mr. Pintard: fish or cut bait, and if you can’t fish or cut bait, get the hell out of the boat.