THE PRIME MINISTER AT THE NON ALIGNED MEETING

Prime Minister Philip Davis spent most of last week in East Africa at the Non Aligned Movement’s Conference and then the Group of 77 plus China. While there, the country signed a bi-lateral agreement on Diplomatic Relations between Kenya and The Bahamas. The Prime Minister also met the Kenyan President William Ruto. The Kenyans are leading the fight in Haiti on behalf of the United Nations. The Bahamas is joining that fight and so some bilateral agreements had to be forged on that front as well. The main reason for the trip though is The Bahamas is setting its sights on a seat on the Security Council of the United Nations for the 31/32 term. The campaign is to convince the countries at these meetings that we are worthy.