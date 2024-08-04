PINTARD WANTS THE POLICE TO HURRY UP THE INVESTIGATION

Michael Pintard, the Leader of the Opposition, is a man in a hurry. He is all over the place with his red tennis shoes. The latest was an attack on the police investigation into the voice notes and the alleged police interference in an investigation which has led to the murder of several suspects in a high visibility robbery case. Mr. Pintard told the press that there seemed to be no urgency in the investigation of the case by the police and as a result, the public was losing confidence in the investigation. The Chairman of the PLP Fred Mitchell issued the following response:

1 August 2024

What precisely does the Leader of the Opposition expect the police to do in an investigation that requires patient, strict work which meets international standards of transparency and accountability when he says in today’s press that there is no sense of urgency with regard to the voice notes and alleged police involvement in malfeasance?

Remember his (the FNM) is the party that brought two former PLP parliamentarians to court, charged them with offences and in both cases, the evidence was challenged because it had been tampered with by officers of the crown. His party has never apologized for being associated with that? Is this the sense of urgency that the Leader of the Opposition is speaking about? Does he want the police to make up evidence to satisfy his hungry desire for power?

There is an urgent need to resolve the crime issues in our country but that does not mean making up evidence. It requires patient foot work and we have every assurance that the work is being done by the RBPF with dispatch to get to the bottom of the allegations.

End