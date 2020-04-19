PLEASE REOPEN ARAWAK CAY AND POTTER’S CAY

While the FNM’s benefactor out west is able to operate his liquor shop without let or hindrance, the vendors at Potter’s Cay and Arawak are closed down. They have no income. It is serious. People are worried beyond belief at how they will make it. The PLP has asked the Government to allow these people the same privilege that they have at KFC and Wendy’s to allow take out business. No word from the Government. Dwight Armbrister leads the charge for reopening at Arawak Cay and Maltese Davis and Tall Boy at Potter’s Cay. Please reopen the two sites.