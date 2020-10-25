PLP Getting Closer To Choosing Candidates

Alfred Sears before PLP HQ after appearing before Candidates Committee of the PLP.

Letters went out this week to all branches from the central PLP office informing them that now is the time to make their recommendations for those they think would be suitable for the constituency as candidates. The branches do not make the final choice. The choice is for the Candidates Committee and NGC. However, the recommendation of the branches is an important input into the decision of the Candidates Committee. The Chair of the Candidates Committee is the Leader of the Party Philip Davis. The party hopes that the recommendations will all be in by 31st October 2020.