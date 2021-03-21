PLP Launches 13 More Candidates | 16 March 2021

Senator Fred Mitchell at the ratification of the candidates for the PLP tonight the four incumbents Philip Davis, Chester Cooper, Vaughn Miller and Glenys Hanna Martin. Then Pia Rolle for Golden Gates, Leroy Major for Southern Shores, Clay Sweeting for South and Central Eleuthera, Sylvanus Petty for North Eleuthera, Michael Darville for Tall Pines, Chris Saunders for St Annas, Kirk Cornish for North Abaco, Lisa Rahming for Marathon, Myles LaRoda for Pinewood at the Faith United Auditorium off Bailiou Hill Road. That makes 7 more to go. Congratulations to all. 16 March 2021