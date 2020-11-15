PLP Leader Congratulates Leader of PNP Jamaica And New PM Belize

New leader of the PNP Mark Golding in Jamaica given the instruments of appointment as Leader of the Opposition by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen 11 November 2020

New Prime Minister of Belize John Briceno sworn in on 13 November 2020

The following statement was issued by Leader of the Opposition Philip Brave Davis:

13 November 2020

I congratulate the incoming Prime Minister of Belize, the Hon. Johnny Briceño, leader of the People’s United Party (PUP), on his general election victory yesterday.

I also congratulate Hon. Mark Golding on his election victory to become the new Leader of the People’s National Party (PNP) and the Leader of the Opposition in the Parliament of Jamaica.

The people of Belize voted in impressive numbers and we are happy that in both elections, both party and general, the fundamental principles of democracy were on full display and the will of the people were freely and fully expressed.

Belize’s economy is similar to that of The Bahamas and many regional countries that rely heavily on tourism, an industry hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, but I wish Mr. Breciño, a former Deputy Prime Minister, and his PUP well as they look to the future with optimism.

As for Mr. Golding, performing the twin tasks of rebuilding and retooling a party’s institutional infrastructure while assisting in shaping the country’s legislative regime are awesome responsibilities that are critical to maintaining and deepening the country’s democracy. I also wish Mr. Golding and his Opposition caucus well in their important work.

The PLP pledges to continue to foster and strengthen our cordial relations with our regional neighbours and other sister political organizations within the CARICOM.

