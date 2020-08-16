PLP Leader Congratulates The Archbishop

Philip Davis, Leader of the Opposition and Roman Catholic Archbishop Patrick Pinder

It is my privilege honour and pleasure to extend to His Grace Archbishop Patrick Pinder, STD CMG, head of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Nassau, my very best wishes on the occasion of his anniversary as a priest and bishop. The achievement of 40 years as a priest and 17 years as Bishop are remarkable milestones.

The anniversaries are made more special by the fact that His Grace is the first Bahamian leader of the church in The Bahamas. We are all very proud of him.

My wife Ann Marie, the Deputy Leader and the Parliamentary team, the Chairman, officers and members of the party with all people of goodwill, I am sure, join me in extending warmest congratulations.

May the good Lord continue to bless you and your work. I wish you a continued fulfilling mission in our Bahamas

