PLP LEADER DAVIS ON SENATOR FRED MITCHELL

Saturday 24 April 2021

REMARKS FOR THE HON. PHILIP BRAVE DAVIS

LEADER – PROGRESSIVE LIBERAL PARTY

CAMPAIGN LAUNCH BREAKFAST

FOR SENATOR FRED MITCHELL, FOX HILL

23RD APRIL 2021

GOOD MORNING FOX HILL!

Nice to see you all out so bright and early.

That’s PLPs for you – up and wide-awake, and ready to seize the day!

That’s PLPs…..(ALL THE WAY)

Friends, I shall keep my remarks extremely brief this morning.

These are the times we live in, when we must place our health and well-being at the top of our priorities.

Even as we mark this campaign breakfast launch, please, wear your mask, sanitize your hands, and maintain some physical distancing. The protocols we have put in place are there to help protect us all.

Of course we’re starting today as we start most days – with the unmistakable sound in our ears of the voice of our Chairman, Fred Mitchell.

And you all know what that’s like. You start listening and you say to yourself, “now I hope somebody ain’t make Fred mad today!”

And then you reach for your dictionary, because you know he’s gonna drop some words you’ve never heard of.

And you to say to yourself: “That’s Fred!”

He’s even become such a social media phenomenon – I understand that he now has his very own impersonator!

And I’m told he has him down to a T!!

But friends: whatever day it is, there HE is: inspiring, encouraging, explaining, reminding, uplifting, remembering and yes – chastising and delivering some home truths to those that need to hear them.

Fred Mitchell is there, fighting the good fight, for the people and the party that he loves.

And he’s there every day, as he has been over his many years in frontline politics.

Whereas many have come and gone, Fred Mitchell has been a loyal presence.

You know, it’s easy to be friends when the going is easy.

It’s when the going gets tough that you know who your real friends are.

In 2017, when we were at our lowest ebb, facing some of our toughest hours, Fred Mitchell was there.

And Fox Hill, even when there were those who decided to wander away from him, Fred Mitchell stayed.

The fact that he hasn’t been the official representative these past few years, hasn’t stopped him one little bit.

Here he is, still helping, still holding, still uplifting, still advocating, still working for YOU, the people of Fox Hill.

And that’s why I’m so happy to be here today, to celebrate the launch of his campaign.

Once again, Fred Mitchell is offering himself for high office, once again ready to serve the people of Fox Hill, and the people of The Bahamas.

When the story of our time is told, it will not be complete without speaking to what Fred Mitchell has done for the Bahamian people.

We can reflect on the many campaigns he has fought and won over the years in his battle for human rights.

We give thanks for his campaigns to help better the lives of ordinary Bahamians.

And we are grateful for his efforts to boost the reputation and weight of our country on the international stage.

It is in large part because of Fred Mitchell, that the Bahamian passport is the most valuable in the region, allowing Bahamians to travel freely without visas to 154 countries in the world.

And it is because of Fred Mitchell, that after the next election, a new day will dawn, and the people of Fox Hill will once get the kind of representation they want, and the opportunity and support that they need.

Congratulations Chairman, Congratulations Senator – the race has begun.

PLPs………

END