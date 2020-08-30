PLP LEADER PHILIP DAVIS REMEMBERS SIR LYNDEN 20 YRS AFTER

Sir Lynden Pindling

On The Occasion of the 20th Anniversary of the Passing of Sir Lynden Pindling

For Immediate Release

25 August 2020

Brothers and sisters, my fellow Bahamians:

Tomorrow marks twenty years since the passing of Sir Lynden Pindling, the first Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party and the founding Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. He served as Head of Government first as Premier and then as Prime Minister for twenty-five unbroken years. No one matches that record. He was declared our first national hero and is known as the Father of the Nation.

Time flies. It seems like yesterday that he was with us and then left us. My thoughts are with Dame Marguerite Pindling and the family today. My thoughts are with Bahamians everywhere as we take time to remember the great contributions which he made to the development of our modern Bahamas.

You know the list: Majority Rule, National Insurance, the Central Bank, Bahamasair, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, the Social Safety Net, the College of The Bahamas, now the University of The Bahamas. He took us to independence.

Many of the young people ask me what was Sir Lynden really like. I remember him fondly as a man who always cared deeply for his Bahamas and for Bahamians. No one high or low was turned away.

On this day and tomorrow, I urge all Bahamians to remember Sir Lynden. Remember when he charged us to defend our Bahamas. He said that if Bahamians aren’t prepared to defend The Bahamas, then we don’t deserve to have it.

I am happy that our Parliamentary team and the officers of the party will join the Pindling family at the mausoleum at St. Agnes cemetery for the laying of the wreath.

Bless you all. Thanks for your best wishes and prayers.

I will see you soon.

End