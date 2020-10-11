PLP LEADER SHUFFLES THE SHADOW CABINET

7 October 2020

THE SHADOW CABINET

From The Leader Of The Opposition:

I wish to advise that with the addition of Mr. Vaughn Miller to our parliamentary caucus, the new Shadow Cabinet is as follows:

The Hon. Philip Davis MP: Prime Minister’s portfolio, Urban Development, Bahamas Power and Light, Bahamasair and the Ministry of Works.

Mr. Chester Cooper MP: Finance, Financial Services and Industry, National Insurance.

Mrs. Glenys Hanna Martin MP: Social Services, Transport, Aviation, National Security.

Mr. Picewell Forbes MP: Environment, Housing, Sports and Culture.

Mr. Vaughn Miller MP: Tourism and Natural Resources.

Senator Fred Mitchell: Foreign Affairs, Labour, Attorney General and Legal Affairs, Immigration and Trade

Senator Michael Darville: Health, National Health Insurance, Grand Bahama.

Senator Clay Sweeting: Agriculture, Local Government, Marine Resources.

Senator Jobeth Davis: Education, the Public Service and Youth.

In the first instance, inquiries on matters of public interest related to these portfolios and the views of the Progressive Liberal Party on those portfolios should be referred to these individuals.