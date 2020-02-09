Menu

PLP Leaders Visit UB | 6 February 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
WhatsApp
Email
With Chris Saunders, Leader Philip Davis, PYL UB Chair Kamera Cartwright and National Vice Chair Barry Griffin
Senator Fred Mitchell with Jackson Cooper, Ivan Curry, Donneldo Harris with Leader of the Opposition Philip Davis at the University of The Bahamas cafeteria 6 February 2020.

This Week's Posts

Facebook-f Instagram