17 January 2020

Senior representatives from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) paid a courtesy call on the Leader of the Opposition, the Hon. Philip Brave Davis QC, MP, at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition on Friday, 17 January 2020.

Pictured from left are Senator Fred Mitchell, Mr. Davis, Denise Antonio, UNDP Resident Representative for parts of the Caribbean; Kenroy Roach, UNDP Bahamas Team Leader; and Senator Dr. Michael Darville.