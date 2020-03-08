PLP Responds To FNM Trolls On Rape Whistle

On Social Media Reaction To Rape Whistle Idea



4 March 2020



I understand stand that social media trolls have been flapping up their gums about the suggestion by the Leader of the Opposition at his press conference on Tuesday 3 March 2020 that whistles should be distributed to women as part of an anti rape package.



This is not a new idea. Anti rape advocates across many jurisdictions have urged the use of rape whistles as a tool for sounding the alarm when a woman is attacked or threatened. I attach a link to Amazon.com as a place where one can be purchased.