PLP SENDS BEST WISHES TO FOR P M HUBERT INGRAHAM

25 February 2021

The Progressive Liberal Party extends our sincere prayers and well-wishes to former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham who has been admitted to hospital after contracting the COVID-19 virus.

COVID-19 has taken it’s toll on many of our fellow Bahamians, disrupting the health of our nation. This virus is no respecter of persons and transcends our political divides. We have no doubt that PM Ingraham will defeat this virus with the same courage and tenacity he has exemplified over his career in public life.

On behalf of our Leader, Philip Davis and Mrs Davis, Deputy Leader Chester Cooper and Mrs Cooper, our Parliamentary caucus, officers and members, we wish Mr. Ingraham and the many Bahamians battling this virus God’s speed.

Mr Davis has been in touch personally by text messaging.

Get Well Soon, Mr. Ingraham.

