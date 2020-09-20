PLP’S CHAIR RESPONDS TO PM ON ATTACK ON PLP LEADER

For Immediate Release

16 September 2020

The PLP calls on the Prime Minister to clarify his deceitful, divisive and contradictory statement in the House this morning directed at the Leader of the Opposition who sits at home in quarantine by reason of the Covid rules. The Prime Minister has a bloody nerve.

The Prime Minister told the House that it was “unfortunate” that the Leader of the Opposition was not present in the House.

What a joke.

The COVID-19 Orders signed by the Competent Authority, the Prime Minister, require returning residents to quarantine for a period of 14 days upon arrival. Mr. Davis is complying with that protocol and Order, despite the fact that the Attorney General claimed in the Senate that the rules do not apply to Members of Parliament and Senators. The Leader of the Opposition therefore claims no special privileges. He sticks to the rules.

The public would be entitled to think the Prime Minister must have lost his right thinking mind to now speak out of both sides of his mouth. He is the one when Loretta Butler Turner and the others fired him as the Leader of the Opposition who abandoned coming to the House of Assembly in dereliction of his duties. He is the one who flew to Grand Bahama last week and was seen campaigning in Abaco on the weekend in what looked like contravention of the quarantine rules.

It is this kind of duplicity surrounding these Orders that has caused so much confusion, debate and ridicule. The Prime Minister must follow the Biblical admonition: ” physician heal thyself”. Until then, we don’t need to hear another word of deceit from him.

