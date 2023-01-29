PLPS MUST GET REAL OR DIE

The future in part of the Progressive Liberal Party seen at UB for their Thursday afternoon interface with UB students with Senator Barry Griffin, Jordan Clarke, Chris Saunders, Jackson Cooper

A contributed comment:

From the day Lynden Pindling and his colleagues of that generation died, it seems that the PLP lost its voice. Understandably so, one imagines from the period 1992 to 2002, when Hubert Ingraham with his bull dog style tried to intimidate the PLP, and wanted to make them apologise for black people coming to The Bahamas. But what is the reason now? The PLP has had now three stints in Government since Lynden Pindling. They have been unable to win two consecutive terms. The reason is largely because while in office, their supporters go into hiding at the least attack by the FNM and don’t seem to be able to raise their voices in defence of their own policies. The situation is starting in again. When you look at the PLP’s Council and its age profile, most of its members are over 70 years of age and certainly over 60. Given the rate of deaths in The Bahamas this means fifty per cent of those people will be dead within five years. That means those who are in their thirties and forties and twenties and fifties in the PLP have an automatic berth by simply being present and accounted for. But if they do not practice strengthening themselves in the battle, they won’t last long with this generation of FNMs of their same age who seem more aggressive and more hungry for power. Just saying. The PLP must get real or die.