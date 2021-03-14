fbpx

PLPs On The Move Over The Weekend

Senator Clay Sweeting on the way to Bannerman Town 13 March 2021
Alfred Sears Q C’s team in Ft Charlotte at the public park in Chippingham 13 March 2021
Bacchus Rolle, South Beach candidate, and Pia Rolle, Golden Gates Candidate, at meet and greet in South Beach 13 March 2021

