PLP’S POLICY ON ATLANTIS WORKERS

The following statement was issued by the PLP on the dispute with Atlantis Workers:
Statement From Senator Fred Mitchell
Opposition Spokesman on Labour
On Redundancy Pay For Atlantis Workers
For Immediate Release
7 October 2020
The PLP supports the just demands of the Atlantis workers for their redundancy pay.
The PLP left in place a law to protect workers from being laid off endlessly. The FNM changed the law using their emergency powers.
This has worked an injustice on the workers at Atlantis. The Government ought to intervene to ensure that the workers get their money.
