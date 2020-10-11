PLP’S POLICY ON ATLANTIS WORKERS

Tribune image

The following statement was issued by the PLP on the dispute with Atlantis Workers:

Statement From Senator Fred Mitchell

Opposition Spokesman on Labour

On Redundancy Pay For Atlantis Workers

7 October 2020

The PLP supports the just demands of the Atlantis workers for their redundancy pay.

The PLP left in place a law to protect workers from being laid off endlessly. The FNM changed the law using their emergency powers.

This has worked an injustice on the workers at Atlantis. The Government ought to intervene to ensure that the workers get their money.

