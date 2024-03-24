PM’S SUCCESS IN BOTSWANA

At the media centre in Botswana on 18 March 2024 from left to right: John

Pinder, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Glenys Hanna Martin, Minister for Education, Fred Mitchell, Foreign Minister, the Prime Minister Philip Davis, Dr. Mokgweetsi Masisi, President of Botswana, Lebogang Kwepe, Foreign Minister of Botswana, Senator Michael Halkitis and Sports and Culture Minister M

Mario Bowleg.

We want to repeat here the commendation published by the Progressive Liberal party on the Prime Minister’s success in Botswana during his state visit. We agree with it wholeheartedly, This is important to say these words in the face of the virulent and puerile, shortsighted and vile commentary by the Free National Movement and its spokespersons:

21 March 2024

The PLP congratulates Prime Minister Philip Davis on his state visit to Botswana. The PLP and all rational-thinking people of goodwill are proud of what you have accomplished as you travel the international highway to fight for support on climate change and to bring tourists and business to our country. Thank you.

This summer, some 3000 people, heads in beds, will come for an international financial conference in Nassau. This comes from your work on the international scene. It is just one example of your success that will keep Bahamians in work and keep money in their pockets.

Travel safely. When you return home: ride comfortably in a vehicle that reflects the dignity of your office and the safety that is required.

Continue to carry the dignity of your office, a legacy that your parents and grandparents taught you in Cat Island, Exuma, and Rolle Avenue in Nassau.

The job we all have as public figures unfortunately requires one to absorb nasty invective, five-pound words, and even false preachers with blonde wigs. Ignore them. Tell them: the devil takes the hindmost. Continue to do good so that despite their criticism, the country will grow.

The bad words go with the territory. But continue to hold your head high. Pledge to excel.

Never mind the noise in the market.

Blessings from all of us in the PLP. All the way!

Number of hits for the week ending Saturday 23 March 2024 up to midnight: 303,650;

Number of hits for the month of March up to Saturday 22 March 2024 up to midnight: 917,006;

Number of hits for the year 2024 up to Saturday 23 March 2024 up to midnight: 4,212,394;