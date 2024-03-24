HAPPY 94TH BIRTHDAY SIR LYNDEN PINDLING

Statement From the Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party

22 March 2024

94th birthday of the late Sir Lynden Pindling

Today, the Progressive Liberal Party remembers the Father of the Nation, our first Prime Minister and National Hero, the late Sir Lynden O Pindling. This is the 94th anniversary of his birth in the heart of Over The Hill in Nassau.

Sir Lynden’s contributions to our country are immeasurable; his contributions to our party are inestimable. He took us to Majority Rule 10 January 1967 and then national independence on 10 July 1973

This generation should not forget his life and times.

May he rest in peace.

End