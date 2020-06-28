POLICE GIVING TICKETS IN GRAND BAHAMA

Photo by Peter Ramsay

The Progressive Liberal Party’s Leader in the Senate Senator Fred Mitchell raised in the Senate on Thursday evening 25 June 2020 the issue of the police giving tickets for licensing violations in Freeport. Mr. Mitchell said that the Government had through its Covid regulations suspended the licensing requirement for vehicles until 60 days after the expiration of the Proclamation of Public Emergency. He wondered why then the police were ticketing people for violations of the law on that matter. The Attorney General Carl Bethel gave an undertaking to review the matter and there is the expectation that he will report back to the Senate his findings.