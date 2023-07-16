PREJUDICE AGAINST HAITIANS IS WRONG

The fight on Nipper’s Beach

Cay Mills, the political activist in Abaco, can run right out sometimes. He is a nuisance many times. Last week, he was a nuisance and ran right out at the same time. There was a fight between some tourists and locals at Nipper’s Beach in Elbow Cay in Abaco. He posted the video of the fight, only part of it, and then sent out a voice note saying that Haitians were attacking tourists. That was a lie. The Chairman of the PLP Fred Mitchell called him out in a voice note on the matter, saying that the comment was racist, untrue, and inflammatory. We have to be careful how we make these prejudicial allegations because we hate Haitians. It is wrong. These are the people who built this country.