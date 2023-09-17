President Of Botswana At UB

NASSAU, The Bahamas — During his State Visit to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, September 12-15, 2023 the President of Botswana, His Excellency Dr. Mokgweetsi E.K. Masisi made an Official Visit and gave a Distinguished Lecture at the University of The Bahamas on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at the Harry C. Moore Library and Information Centre Auditorium.   His Distinguished Lecture addressed ‘Democratic Values.’   His discussion highlighted social responsibility in an interconnected global landscape of myriad challenges and opportunities.  Present was First Lady of Botswana, Her Excellency Neo Masisi.  Also in attendance: Minister of Foreign Affairs the Hon. Fred Mitchell; Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin; President (Actg.) of the University of The Bahamas Janyne Hodder; Chair of the University of The Bahamas Board of Trustees Allyson Maynard-Gibson; and officials of the university.

(BIS Photos/Anthon Thompson)

