PRIME MINISTER IN CUBA

Prime Minister Philip Davis with President of Cuba Miguel Diaz Canel in Havana 20 December 2022

The following narrative was posted on 22 December 2022 on the Facebook Page of the Prime Minister: The Bahamas and Cuba remain committed to deepening and strengthening our long-standing relationship. Next year our countries will commit to several Memoranda of Understanding in education, healthcare, and other areas. The Bahamas continues to call for an end to the blockade on the Republic of Cuba. I welcome Cuba’s support on a number of regional issues, including climate change and national security.