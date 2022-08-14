PRIME MINISTER INAUGURATES SOLAR FIELD IN RAGGED IS

The Prime Minister Philip Davis went to Ragged Island on Friday 12 August 2022 to inaugurate the solar field at Ragged Island which will supply power to that island.  He was greeted there by Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper, the Minister of Works Alfred Sears and Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Works Bacchus Rolle MP.  After the island was ravaged by Hurricane Irma in 2017 and the population largely moved to Nassau, the FNM government announced that they would try to take the entire island on which Duncan Town sits, solar.  It is left to the PLP to complete the project and the Prime Minister Philip Davis was on Ragged Island on Friday 12 August to get the job finished.  This must be the course of action going forward if the country is to meet its pledge to be 30 per cent renewable energy by the year 2030

