Prime Minister Philip Davis’ Official Visit To Chicago

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Sunday 10 September 2023

Fred Mitchell, Foreign Minister, Avery Fountain son of Michael Fountain, Consul General Designate who stands next to his son and Wendall Jones, Ambassador to The United States. Reception at the Navy Pier in Chicago.

Monday 11 September 2023

Prime Minister Philip Davis with Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson

The Prime Minister at the Obama Foundation looking at the design of the Obama Campus

The Prime Minister as the guest of the 120 year old City Club of Chicago for lunch

Farewell dinner for Prime Minister Philip Davis hosted by Jim Reynolds ( far left) and Michael Fountain standing, MP Leon Lundy MP, Chris Welch, Speaker of the House in Illinois, the PM, Fred Mitchell

This Week's Posts

Farewell to Cuba

Fred Mithell interview on the G77 Summit in Havana

Prime Minister Davis addresses the G77 plus China Summit in Cuba

Another Piano for Fox Hill Community Centre

THE FNM OPPOSES FPO CHANGES 

PM WELCOMES  BOTSWANA’S  PRESIDENT 

FOREIGN MINISTERS SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT 

This Month's Posts

Another Piano for Fox Hill Community Centre

THE FNM OPPOSES FPO CHANGES 

PM WELCOMES  BOTSWANA’S  PRESIDENT 

FOREIGN MINISTERS SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT 

CONTROVERSY  OVER POLICE COMPETITION

SECOND ANNIVERSARY  COMING FROM  THE PLP

THE COST OF POWER; NOTHING TO DO WITH THE PLP

Fox Hill Branch  Meeting 

President Of Botswana At UB

President Of Botswana At The State Reception

Prime Minister Philip Davis’ Official Visit To Chicago

President of Botswana At The OPM

Another Piano for Fox Hill Community Centre

THE FNM OPPOSES FPO CHANGES 

PM WELCOMES  BOTSWANA’S  PRESIDENT 

FOREIGN MINISTERS SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT 

CONTROVERSY  OVER POLICE COMPETITION

SECOND ANNIVERSARY  COMING FROM  THE PLP

Facebook-f Instagram