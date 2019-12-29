PRIME MINISTER’S FAKE VISIT TO ABACO

The Prime Minister Hubert Minnis took to flying to Abaco by private plane to see the troops in Abaco on Christmas day and to serve a meal to them. This is watching too much television. Here is the PM inspecting the guard and serving food to the troops but his troops hate him and think he is a bloody fake and a fool. Mr. Minnis travelled to Abaco in the wake of a scathing video put out by activist Cay Mills who asked the question: “ give me on good reason to vote FNM? “ We cannot and he apparently could not get an answer either.