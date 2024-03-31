Property To Titles In Fox Hill

Fred Mitchell explains his promise to help clear up title to lands in Fox Hill with Leon Lundy, Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister. 26 March 2024

Fred Mitchell at the presentation of the petitions of Fox Hill residents to Leon Lundy, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s office responsible for public lands. As part of the campaign promise of the PLP to clear up questionable titles in Fox Hill, a survey has been done The next step is the vesting of the properties. I thank the government for this progressive measure. 26 March 2024