PUBLIC POLICY ON JUNKANOO

Culture Minister Mario Bowleg

It is clear how important Junkanoo is to this country. The problems in the Valley Boys and the split in their leadership became national issues. The arguments still linger. It called into question the role of the Junkanoo Committee for New Providence (JCNP) and whether the government has to intervene further in the governance of the parades. It was a little disappointing that Fox Hill was a no show on Boxing Day and after years of coming second came dead last in the New Year’s parade. There is some rethinking and review on the national and local level on how to manage Junkanoo going forward and what role the government must play in its governance and promotion.