PYL Food Initiative Headed By Duran Saunders And Jerad Darville

PYL( Progressive Young Liberals) : Helping Hands is an initiative geared towards helping those in need, through the distribution of groceries, during this pandemic. 8th April 2020 was the launch of PYL: Helping Hands where we distributed a significant amount of groceries in the Pinewood Constituency. PYL is grateful to be in a position to help others and we look forward to reaching others in need in the various constituencies! PYL sends a special thank you to SG Barbara Cartwright, Sen. Jobeth Colby-Davis and Vice-chairman Valerie Percentie for their valuable contributions towards this effort!