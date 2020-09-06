REGISTRATION OF VOTERS

The FNM Government has not provided the Parliamentary Commissioner with the resources to register voters for the new register which is required to be done every five years. The current register expires on 21 July 2020. They have not conducted the census ether which will determine the population trends that will affect the constituency lines for the next election. The Prime Minister has already announced that the liens will remain the same. So having defaulted on all these legal obligations, the Prime Minister had announced that he is going to pass a law which will create a permanent register. The permanent register will be the list for 2017 on which the election was fought, minus deaths, movers away, those in jail, plus first time registrants. The PLP agrees with a permanent register but wants the new registration exercise to be done to get a clean first register. Never the twain shall meet and so it looks like Lazy Minnis will win out again.