This is a file photo of the memorial service held on 2013 following the murder of four Fox Hillians on the Freedom Park in Fox Hill awaiting the results of the Junkanoo Parade on 27 December of that year. From left the late Monsignor Preston Moss, the Pastor Hugh Roach, Fred Mitchell MP and then Deputy Prime Minister Philip Davis. We remember: Claudezino Davis, Shaquille Demeritte, Eric Morrison and Shenique Sands who were killed on that date.