REMEMBERING THE VICTIMS AND SURVIVORS OF DORIAN

This past weekend: 1, 2, 3 September 2022 is 3 years after the worst natural disaster in living and modern memory in The Bahamas. Hurricane Dorian sat over the northern Bahamian islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco for three days and devasted the islands. Today, we still do not know how many people died or are missing. The Government of The Bahamas led then by the Free National Movement fumbled the ball and ended up with mass graves and with people still three years later sitting helplessly waiting for rescue.

One heroic figure was Billy Joe Rolle of Grand Bahama. He led the rescue efforts in East Grand Bahama including a former Minister now Leader of the Opposition. The eastern end of Grand Bahamas was covered in 30 feet of water and people had to sit on their roofs to await rescue. It was a harrowing time.

Loved ones in Abaco and Grand Bahama remember holding onto their family members for dear life but finally could hold on no longer and then they were gone, never to be seen again. The pain is impalpable.

Three years later, the Prime Minister and his cabinet went to Abaco and then to Grand Bahama to mark this horrible disaster and to commiserate with the victims who are still suffering the psychological shock of what happened.

We ask our readers to remember the victims in prayer. We ask them to light a candle. We ask them to do some act of good in memory of those who died and those who survived. It is just so horrible to contemplate what happened.

