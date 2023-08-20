RESCUING KIRK CORNISH AND NORTH ABACO

Fred Mitchell, Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party, went to Abaco on Saturday 19 August 2023, to host a PLP Branch meeting for North Abaco. The message was to hold the fort. Kirk Cornish who inexplicably was charged by authorities with the rape of his live-in girlfriend is still the MP for the area and will remain so, unless there is a decision in the courts which will dictate otherwise.

We have indicated in this column that the charges appear to us to be unfounded and rooted in a broken love affair. We shall see how it all turns out.

We ask the people of North Abaco to continue to support Mr. Cornish through this most unfortunate ordeal. This foolish complaint has implications far beyond just the dispute between two parties. It is quite a shame that this matter has been elevated to this

In the meantime, there are those on the PLP and in the FNM who say that he should resign from the House and precipitate a bye-election. We think that would be unwise at this point. If things go against him in the courts then fine but until then, we think that the presumption of innocence should prevail.

