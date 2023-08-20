THE SITUATION IN GRAND BAHAMA

The Leadership team meeting the troops in Grand Bahama 17 August 2023, PLP HQ Freeport

The team led by the Secretary General Barbara Cartwright and joined by Chairman Fred Mitchell with the Assistant Secretary General Chala Cartwright and Women’s Branch Chair Patrica Cleare were out in force with a team of the leadership of the Marco City Branch of the PLP to pass out school supplies and grocery vouchers to the residents and voters. That’s what the PLP ought to be doing. It should not concede any seat in Grand Bahama particularly where there are poor and disadvantaged voters The FNM cannot be allowed to steal our bae without a fight. Michael Pintard, the Leader of the Opposition is just a little too cocky and sure about his future in the constituency Time to rattle the cage.