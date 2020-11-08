Rev Hilton Outten Dies

The following statement was issued by the Chairman of The Progressive Liberal Party

on the death of Rev. Hilton Outten of Grand Bahama:

For Immediate Release

4 November 2020

Today on behalf of Party Leader the Hon. Philip Davis and Mrs. Davis, Deputy Leader Chester Cooper and Mrs. Cooper, and on behalf of our parliamentary team, members and supporters, I expressed to former Senator Caleb Outten our condolences on the passing of his father the Rev. Hilton Outten.

Rev. Outten was a well loved and respected figure in the Eight Mile Rock and wider Grand Bahamian community. He was a supporter of the progressive cause and a constant supporter of his son’s campaigns for public service.

Rev. Outten recently celebrated his 83rd birthday on 30 October 2020 and leaves behind an excellent heritage. Our prayers go out to his wife Cecilia, his children and the wider Grand Bahama community.

End